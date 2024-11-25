He Gave A Plate Of Leftovers From His Cousin’s Baby Shower To A Homeless Man, Only To Be Faced With Backlash From Snobby Family Members

Doing a kind act and being made to feel like a bad person for it should be considered a crime.

AITA for giving a homeless man food from my cousins baby shower? Today my cousin hosted a baby shower at a local park. Not as big of a turnout as we expected due to cold weather, but we had a good time… For the most part. Towards the tail end of the event an old homeless man named Earl passed by and asked if we could spare a sandwich. Earl is cool, all he does is pick up trash, collect cans and bottles to recycle, and minds his own business.

There was a lot of leftover food so I made him a simple plate with a sandwich, chips, and grapes. I handed them over to Earl, who looked like he was going to cry, thanked me and went on his way. My cousin, her sister, aunt, uncle, and guests from my cousin’s husband’s side of the family all told me I shouldn’t give food to someone who wasn’t invited, “especially a bum”.

I pointed out that there were like 11 sandwiches, a dozen untouched croissants, and a bunch of charcuterie stuff left over. They said if I didn’t pay them, don’t give it away like an inconsiderate ‘jerk’. AITA?

