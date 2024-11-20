Manager Had A Long Day And It Got Worse When He Discovered That Someone Had Stolen His Lunch. So He Pulled Up The Cameras, Found Out Who It Was, And Fired Them.

Bringing your lunch to work each day is a great way to enjoy healthy food while also saving some money.

What would you do if someone stole the lunch you brought so you had to go hungry?

That is what happened to the manager in this story, two times, and each time he caught them on camera.

Check it out.

Steal My lunch? Lose your job. X2 This is the story how I got two different people fired from a good job. I work for a tech company and we have LOTS of cameras in our building.

They must be dumb to still steal.

We have a lunch room which also has cameras. Not hidden. They are literally clearly there. After a particularly long and busy day (one where I didn’t have time to eat lunch) I finally had a few minutes to sit down and eat.

That would be awful.

I go to the communal fridge and my food is gone. So I am starving and exhausted. No food. Im mad.

They should have known.

What the thief didn’t bank on, was that the one meal that he shouldn’t have stolen was mine. I’m a Senior Manager who had access to more cameras at my fingertips than people know about. Same thing happened a few months later.

Good, I hate people who steal!

Both fired within a few days. Don’t steal food from work. You never know who you could be stealing from.

Well deserved, if you can’t be trusted with other people’s food you can’t be trusted with a job.

