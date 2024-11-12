November 11, 2024 at 8:47 pm

Teacher Said Her DoorDash Side Gig Isn’t Going Very Well. – ‘I have, like, negative $30 in my bank account.’

It’s a sad reality that a lot of teachers need to work side gigs in the U.S. because they don’t make enough money…but it’s true.

And a teacher named Rochelle knows this all too well…

She posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how her foray into DoorDashing as a side hustle didn’t go as expected.

Rochelle told viewers, “I have, like, negative $30 in my bank account. I can’t even tell you the last time I swiped my debit card. I don’t even know where my debit card is.”

She said that a tropical storm kept her from being able to drive for DoorDash but once she was back on the job, things didn’t go well.

Rochelle picked up an order from McDonald’s but ran into a big problem when she went to the deliver the food. She said, “The entry that I was thinking was the correct one to go through, on the door, it literally said you need a hard hat and safety goggles. I don’t have a hard hat or safety goggles.”

Rochelle wasn’t able to enter the area and she couldn’t get ahold of the customer who ordered the food.

She left the food on a bench and said, “I hope you get your food. I’m sorry, but, like, you need to answer your phone.”

Rochelle’s next delivery didn’t go well either. As her camera rolled, she was still waiting to hear from her customer and she said, “This person told me to call. Still waiting…”

Rochelle said she worked for almost two hours and that she’d only been able to complete two orders and earned $19.66 for her trouble.

She said, “We’ll just try again next time. Thanks for going dashing with me. Bye.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer asked a question.

Another TikTokker offered some advice.

And this person thinks she’s doing something wrong…

No doubt about it, teachers need a raise!

