Coldstone Creamery Customer Noticed How An Employee Had A Bad Nose Bleed, So She Walked Out Of The Store

You’d think food workers who are doing their thing right in front of customers instead of somewhere in the back would be hygiene-conscious, but I guess not…

A woman named Janna posted a series of videos and talked to TikTok viewers about the gross experience she had at a Cold Stone ice cream shop.

Janna said that she saw the employee’s nose bleed and she told viewers, “I do not know if the blood dripped into my ice cream.”

Let’s just say that Janna wasn’t happy about this turn of events…

Check out her first video.

In her second video, Janna said the worker got a paper towel and wiped the blood from his nose…and he kept preparing her order.

Janna asked the man to wash his hands and she was surprised to see him put the bloody paper towel on the counter instead of throwing it out.

It was at this point that Janna walked out of the ice cream parlor.

She said, “Be mindful, be careful. I mean, there are lots of things that are floating as far as illnesses. So yeah, be very mindful.”

Janna posted a third video and said that she got in touch with a customer service rep from Coldstone and she learned that the worker was suspended for four days.

Okay, that’s pretty gross…

I guess everyone has to learn somehow.

