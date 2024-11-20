Woman’s Boyfriend Made A Joke About The Size Of Her Belly, So She Repeated The Same Joke Back To Him And He Did Not Take It Well

It’s a tricky business saying silly things to your partner. One time they laugh, and then another time they might feel offended.

In this case, a woman shares how her boyfriend made a joke about her bloated stomach, and when she repeated the same joke back to him—he was offended by it.

Does she owe him an(other) apology?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITAH for repeating back what he said to me. Me (24 year old female) and my boyfriend (29 year old male) were sitting on the sofa when I mentioned how bloated I am (I just ate a huge serving of pasta). He turned and said “You look 4 months pregnant” to which I said in return “yeah, well, you look 8 months pregnant.” He’s taken massive offense to my reply back stating that because I’m not actually fat and that he was joking, his comment was okay. However because he is on the larger side and struggles with his weight I shouldn’t have said that.

I replied back saying he shouldn’t have said that in the first place then, and to take it as you will. He said that there are things you shouldn’t joke about if the other person is self-conscious. So I replied back saying if he’s so self-conscious about his weight then he shouldn’t be joking about other people’s weight regardless of if they’re self-conscious about it or not. He said he would starve himself for 2 weeks now because of that comment.

He stormed off and shut himself in the bedroom because he couldn’t believe what I said to him and demanded an apology (I did apologize twice). AITA?

