Tired Grandmother Refuses To Babysit So She Can Rest And “Do Nothing” Over The Weekend, But Her Son And Daughter-In-Law Think She’s Being Selfish

Everyone assumes the grandparents will love to babysit their grandkids, and most of the time that’s true.

But not always, and definitely not in this case.

This grandmother shares that she refused to babysit because she wanted to take the weekend off after a busy week.

Unfortunately, her daughter-in-law and her son believe she’s being “selfish.”

Is she?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for refusing to babysit my grandkids because I don’t want to I am in my late 50s, and last month with the holiday and then my job being rough at the beginning of the month I am tired. Today I am able to take a half day and this weekend I plan on doing nothing. This seems to be a problem.

I can already tell there’s a toxic dynamic going on.

I got a call today asking if I could babysit the grandkids tomorrow night. They have to visit her uncle who doesn’t want to take the kids to the nursing home. I told my daughter-in-law ‘no’.

And there’s nothing wrong with that. But her family members disagree.

She asked why and I told her I needed to recharge. Daughter in law asked if I truly was doing nothing and I told her yes. This started an argument where she thinks I am being selfish and that I can easily babysit, since I am doing nothing. I told her my answer was again ‘no’. My son is also mad at me now, and I am wondering if I should suck it up and babysit. AITA?

I think it’s awesome how she was honest about doing nothing and not wanting to babysit anyway.

Let’s see what Reddit’s take is on this situation.

Enjoy!

I agree.

I think it’s pretty clear who’s really being selfish here.

She’s allowed to have a day off.

