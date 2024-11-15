Her Twin Sister Gets Pregnant After Dating A Sketchy Guy, So She Refuses To Give Her Any Financial Support

A young woman’s twin sister has just announced her pregnancy with a boyfriend who has a history of abandoning his other children.

After learning about his past, she couldn’t bring herself to be excited or supportive of this new chapter.

Now, family ties are strained, and she’s left wondering if she’s being too harsh or simply realistic.

AITA for shaming my sister for being pregnant and refusing to help her at all with any expenses? AITA? I (24F) have a twin sister “Ashley” and we’ve always been close. She started dating this guy a year ago “Jared” (32M). I never really liked him but my sister was head over heels in love with him and said she wanted to marry him. This summer I was at the grocery store when a woman with three kids came up to me in the aisle and asked if I was Ashley. I said no and was about to say we’re twins when she cut me off and said “Yes you are. You’re dating my deadbeat baby daddy and want to stalk my pages leaving hate messages saying he chose you over us and to move on. How heartless are you?”

I was like WTF I am NOT Ashley, I’m her twin sister “Blaire” and asked if she was talking about Jared. She said yes, and showed me the screenshots of my sister DMing her saying Jared is now hers, he doesn’t claim those kids, blah blah. I was very uncomfortable but I knew in my gut he was a weirdo. I was so shocked my sister would date a deadbeat and proudly knowing how our father being a deadbeat sent us both to therapy. I just walked away. A few days later I asked my sister and she denied it at first then admitted it saying she didn’t tell me he has kids since I personally don’t date men with kids and she didn’t want me to judge her. I told her I was judging the fact that he’s a DEADBEAT, not a father. We argued about it a lot and I’ve looked at her differently since.

Anyways this week she invites me over and her and Jared tell me she’s pregnant and are both so happy. I just sit there silently and kept eating. She asked why I was acting like a brat and why aren’t I happy to be an aunt and I said because of and gestures towards Jared. He got mad and said “What’s your problem with me?” and I said because you’re a deadbeat. They both got quiet and he said “That doesn’t mean I’ll be one for this kid”… at that point I laughed and got up to leave. I’m in the hallway on the way to the elevator when my sister comes running behind me and keeps asking why I’m being so rude while she’s sobbing.

I told her that she should be ashamed to be pregnant by a guy that abandoned his other kids knowing that happened to us and that she’s disgusting and a loser and he’s gonna leave her like he did did his ex. She said I don’t know the full story and she can’t believe I would be not supportive in this time of her life and the baby has half my DNA too. I felt bad and said I would try to be there for her but she’ll realize what a mistake she made then I left. Now she’s texting me saying she wants to be come back and apologize to Jared. I refused and she said that she doesn’t want to speak to me if I don’t apologize to them. AITA?

Is her reaction unsupportive, or just the reality check her sister needs?

Reddit thinks she could’ve used even more of a reality check, honestly.

This person says she did what she could, and it was totally called for, but now it’s up to her sister to do the right thing.

This person has a decent comparison.

This person can’t even fathom this kind of behavior…totally NTA here.

When family support meets a “deadbeat dad” dilemma, sometimes the truth hurts.

Hopefully the kid won’t be the one to pay the price.

