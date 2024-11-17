November 17, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Walmart Customer Showed The Mystery Color For The Store’s “Wicked” Macaroni and Cheese

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mcgrande5

I’m not so sure about this…

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what the mystery color “Wicked” macaroni and cheese from Walmart looks like…in case you were wondering…

Source: TikTok

She showed viewers the mac and cheese package and when she opened it, she got the big news…the mystery color for it was GREEN.

Source: TikTok

Next, she mixed together the concoction and showed viewers the results.

Now we all know what green mac and cheese looks like…

I think I’ll pass.

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mcgrande5/video/7428757462284553515

Now check out what folks had to say about this.

This viewer isn’t having it.

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And one TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Well, this is strange…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter