He Got Out Of The Shower To Discover His Son Was Crying For Help, But Soon Found Out His Wife Was Ignoring Him While She Watched A Movie On Her iPad

I took a shower at midnight while my wife was watching TV. Who’s the AH? My wife was sitting in the recliner watching her iPad right outride the kids bedrooms. I figure I’m in the clear to take a long shower. When I turn the shower off, I hear my 3 year old crying and screaming for daddy. I hurry. As I’m going through the family room, I look at my wife (sitting watching her iPad) and say, “You couldn’t calm him down?” She says, “No, I tried three times.”

I go into his room and pick him up. He immediately stops crying and starts trying to catch his breath. I feel what I thought were tears dripping down my shoulder. I think: “poor guy has been so upset for so long; long enough for my wife to come in three times.” I lay him in bed and start tucking him in. He says, I have a mess. I figure tears and snot. I grab wipes and tissue, and turn the flashlight on my phone on.

That’s when I realized he was covered in blood. His first bloody nose, and it was bad: all over his face, arms, clothes, stuffy, blanket – and I’m covered. Those were not tears dripping down my shoulder. I get him cleaned up, and asked my wife to shout the bloody items while I get him cleaned up. I’m tucking him in and I ask why he didn’t let mommy help. He said, “Mommy didn’t check on me. Somebody never checked on me.”

Now my wife is mad at me for me expecting her to help. I’m mad at her for not taking care of our son while I’m in the shower and she’s watching her iPad, and I’m mad that she’s mad I expected her to help. So, who’s the AH??

