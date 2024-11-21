A Couple Found Out They Were Pregnant But Suspected Their Sister-In-Law Was Planning To Steal Their Baby’s Name, So They Set A Trap And Ruined Her Plans

Having a baby is an exciting time not only for mom and dad, but for the extended family and friends as well.

AITAH for tricking my SIL into stealing our baby name? So I 33F have been married to my husband Kevin (35M) for 5 years. We have a 3 year old daughter and I’m currently pregnant with twins (M&F). My BIL Terrance (38M) has been married to his wife Jess (39F) for 7 years. Jess and I are total opposites. Jess in an extrovert. She’s kind of loud, boisterous and some would even say abrasive. I’m an introvert. I’m not quiet or shy, but I am reserved. I’m also very observant. The first time I met Jess, I told Kevin that we would be like oil and water. We’ve have never been overtly hostile towards each other but also have never gone out of our way to bond. Unfortunately Terrance and Jess had fertility issues for several years before finally having their son a couple weeks ago. Prior to this, Jess was very odd towards us when I was pregnant with our daughter. The best way to describe it is hot and cold. One minute she pretended like she didn’t care while we were talking about it at family gatherings, the next she was volunteering to throw the baby shower. (I gave a firm no to that.) We both assumed the behavior was because of their fertility issues and didn’t think too much of it.

But the strangest thing she did was almost demand to know what we were naming our daughter before we announced it. She asked us constantly after our gender reveal and got visibly annoyed when we just laughed her off and said it was a secret. We couldn’t understand why the heck she cared so much as she was not expecting at this time. Regardless, we didn’t share the name with anyone. When our daughter was born and her name was finally announced, Jess was kind of… obsessed with it? Idk how to explain it. She just kept going on and on about how beautiful and unique it was. To this day she comments about how different it is. The name we chose is a pretty common Welsh name which wouldn’t be all that different except for the fact that we are African American lol. I’ve always gravitated towards names from different regions and found and fell in love with the name years ago and never shared it with anyone prior to Kevin. Fast forward to both of us being pregnant at the same time. Jess’ odd behavior continued towards me but this time it was more blatant. Snarky comments under the guise of jokes about how big I was going to get with 2 babies and that my body would never snap back like it did after our daughter. She even accused us of getting pregnant on purpose after she announced her own pregnancy even though the whole family knew we were actively trying. At the time of her announcement, I was already a few weeks along and didn’t know.

One thing about me, introvert or not, I’m no pushover and will stand up for myself. But, I chose to ignore Jess because I knew that would get to her more than confronting her would since she seems to thrive off drama. Jess was obviously much further along than we are, however, we did have our gender reveal prior to Jess giving birth. And right on cue, the baby name interrogation started again. Because they decided not to find out the gender of their baby in advance, Jess kept hounding us for both of the names we had already picked out. But again, we declined to answer. After days of this, I got annoyed and asked Kevin if he thought the reason for her insistence was so she could use the name first since she was due first. He kinda chuckled until he realized I was serious and said he didn’t think so but that anything was possible. So I said, “Let’s test it.” We were due to host my FIL’s birthday at our house a couple weeks later and I decided to leave something in the unfinished nursery with a girl and boy name on it and see if Jess went snooping. Because Kevin thought it was silly, he said he would give me 20 bucks if she did it.

So, I went onto some site where you can order custom name wall decals and put in the names Aria Rose and Sebastian Ali. These are names that we like but aren’t remotely close to what we chose. This will also be our last pregnancy so even if Jess did use them, we wouldn’t care. I didn’t complete the order. I got to the final page and then printed it out and hid it in a dresser drawer in the nursery. The party goes off but because we were busy hosting, we never noticed if Jess disappeared for any extended period of time. When I went into the nursery the next morning, nothing was out of place and the order sheet was still in the exact location. So we both just went “welp” and forgot about it. I did however notice that Jess never asked us about the names again. Then Jess gives birth. We went to the hospital to give our congrats. When we go in and see the baby, I asked what his name was and man! I cannot properly explain the grin that came over Jess’ face as she says Sebastian Ali. I mean she was REALLY proud of herself and honestly, it’s the most vindictive I have ever seen her look in the years I’ve known her.

But instead of reacting how she was expecting, I put on a performance like I had graduated from Julliard. “Omg that’s such a great name. He’s so cute, look at his widdle face. Oh I just love him so much. Welcome to the world, Sebastian. Auntie is gonna spoil you rotten.” I mean I am laying it on THICK without an ounce of bother. The range of emotions on Jess’ face went from shock to confusion to rage in a span of maybe 17 seconds. Meanwhile my husband is holding in the laugh of the century. We later say our goodbyes and he gives me a 20 in the elevator while almost crying laughing. All I could say was, “like I thought.” This was 2 weeks ago and we haven’t seen them since because we wanted to give them time to settle in with the new baby.

I have heard from my MIL that Jess doesn’t seem as thrilled about motherhood as she thought she would be considering how long it took them to conceive. but said it might just be baby blues. Obviously, I think she’s just disappointed that her petty move didn’t have the desired effect on us. I did share this with my sister and while she laughed initially, she did say it was kind of an AH move. So, AITAH?

