When You Go Shopping You Should Take The Receipt At Checkout And This Shopper Explains Why. – ‘I made a mistake. It’s supposed to be $2.50, not $25.’

When you are buying gas or getting groceries, the cashier undoubtedly asks you if you want your receipt, and many people just say no.

TikToker @Selenacperez4 found out why it is so important to not only take those receipts, but also look at them after every transaction.

She almost got ripped off, which she talks about in this video, where she starts off by saying, “This is your sign to always get a receipt and always check it.”

She then quickly gets into the story of what happened to her, saying “Tell me why I’m at the gas station right? Get $40 gas and get this girl apple juice and a Twix. Total comes out to be like $68 bucks.”

That is a red flag right there, how is it $68?



She is busy watching her niece and dealing with things, so she didn’t catch that the price seemed off right away, and she goes on, “I’m looking at it and I’m like grocery one says $25, other one says $2.99.”

That is clearly off unless the price of these things went WAY up.



Fortunately, she had the receipt and caught it before it was too late, “I went back inside and he was like ‘oh, shoot, I made a mistake. It’s supposed to be $2.50, not $25.”

Hopefully, that was just an honest mistake, but it could be the cashier trying to rip her off.

It is always good to be careful, and get that receipt so you can get mistakes fixed!

The full video tells the entire story and is worth a watch.

Check it out here:

The people in the comments have had some other interesting experiences.

This person thinks it is suspicious how many ‘mistakes’ are made.

Here is someone who thinks you should be doing the math as you grab things.

This person says to make sure to use credit, not debit.

You have to be careful with your money these days!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!