Woman Corrects Her Drink Order At Dinner, But Friends Say She Embarrassed Them With Her “Entitlement”

After asking for a non-alcoholic twist on her favorite piña colada, this woman found herself served a different drink entirely.

But when she politely corrected the mix-up, her friends claimed she was being a “Karen” and overreacting.

Now she’s left questioning if she should have just let it slide.

Check it out.

AITA for embarrassing my friends by correcting my drink order? I (22F) don’t drink for personal reasons, but I love the taste of piña coladas. I recently went out to eat at Outback Steakhouse with two friends and saw “piña Koala” on the menu. It was described as a cocktail version of a piña colada with a koala on it. When the server came, I asked if they could possibly make a virgin piña koala, and she said she’d ask the bar.

A few minutes later, someone from the bar came over and said “Here’s a virgin version of the drink” and put it on the table. It was not a Piña Koala. This was a tall pink drink with a koala rubber duck on it (I later figured out this was their other “Koala” theme drink). She had already left before I could process that I got the wrong drink. I looked at it again and said aloud to my friends “This isn’t a piña colada…” One of my friends responded with “It’s okay, at least you got a drink.”

I shook my head and expressed that I ordered a piña colada and that’s what I was expecting. My other friend shook their head in response saying “They went through the pain of making the drink virgin for you. Just be grateful.” I said that I was going to correct them because it wasn’t what I ordered. My friends went back and forth with me for a while insisting that it would be completely rude and unnecessary of me to correct them. They even suggested I just try the drink and only correct them if the drink was “awful.” I’ll admit I did try a sip of the drink and it was good in its own right, but I wanted a piña colada. They kept reiterating how the bar went through the “trouble” of going out of their way to make a virgin drink for me so I should just be happy they even did that.

Finally, the server arrived and I corrected my order, ignoring my friends. The server was very kind and apologized and had the bar make me a virgin piña Koala. My friends were so annoyed and irritated with me the whole night. They insisted I was being a “Karen” and should have just stayed quiet. They said I embarrassed them with my entitlement. I just continued to ignore them. The end of the night was awkward and I’ve been thinking about this incident for a few days now. I normally struggle to correct my orders so being able to do so was a big step for me, but I still wonder if my friends were right and I should have been grateful to receive anything. AITA?

She saw it as a personal win for speaking up—only to wonder if her small act of assertiveness was worth the strain on her friendships.

Is it really “Karen” behavior to politely ask for the drink you actually ordered?

