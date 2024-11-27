‘Completely took off the entire side of my pinky.’ – Woman Warns Cucumber Salad Caused Her Life-Changing Problems

Being healthy is an eternal pursuit for a lot of us and viral trends are all part of that today – but what if you were better off ignoring them?

Well, that’s the story of one TikToker, who followed the viral cucumber salad trend made famous by Logan Moffitt.

Though this has nothing to do with Mr Moffit.

It’s more down to a kitchen accident with a cutting utensil.

But if this lady had ignored the trend, she wouldn’t have used the utensil.

TikToker Angie (so_angie7) claimed she sliced part of her pinkie when making the salad with a mandolin cutting device and that now it’s caused her “life-changing problems.”

She said: “I completely took off the entire side of my pinky. They said they could not stitch it because it was so badly wounded that there was nothing that they could actually stitch together because the skin was completely gone.”

She said she was given glue and dressing and sent home to heal, but it wasn’t over…

She continued: “I started to have sharp, extreme pains going up my entire arm to where it felt like it was lightning going up my arm.”

Angie got numbness up her arm and shoulder and after another urgent care visit, she was told an infection had gone into her bone.

She’s now waiting for a hand doctor to see her but obviously she’s worried about her future and she’s left-handed.

How could you not feel for her. Who would imagine that following a seemingly simple health trend could result in such a nightmare.

