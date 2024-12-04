A Devastating Accident Brought Two Families Together, But Then Resentment And Bullying Tore Them Apart

They say time heals all wounds, but sometimes the scars just run too deep – especially when the pain comes to someone close to you.

One teen was bullied relentlessly by her stepsister after their parents married.

So when the bully herself became a target, her sister is left feeling cold and indifferent.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not going to a meeting my stepsister and and her mom had with our principal? When I (16f) was 6 (almost 7) and my stepsister (16f) was 7, we each lost a parent in an accident that happened locally. This made my dad and her mom close and they ended up getting married two years after the accident.

The relationship didn’t start off on a good foot.

My stepsister hated her mom marrying my dad. She didn’t want her mom to move on so fast and she didn’t want to be my family. We didn’t really know each other before, even though we were in the same school, but she resented the idea that from that accident she needed to get a step anything let alone a stepdad and a stepsister.

But her behavior went well beyond just a bad first impression.

She bullied me, which was something her mom and my dad did address. But then she got sneaky about it and told me she’d make my life worse if her mom found out it was still happening and I believed her. It started out with her calling me names (when the adults knew) and telling kids at school I wet the bed because my mommy died in a really taunting way.

Then the bullying escalated even further.

When it got more secretive, she’d wish me dead and she’d tell me that she hoped the rest of my family would die and I’d end up all alone. She also told me my dad loved her mom more than mine but that her mom would always love her dad more. She warned me she’d show embarrassing photos of me too if I didn’t do what she said.

Finally, she couldn’t endure the mistreatment any longer.

It got so bad that my dad kept trying to make me tell him and two years after I had stopped letting him know what was happening, I spilled my guts about it. Dad was so upset/angry and my stepsister was punished really harshly for it as well as getting a new therapist. (She already had one, but a new one was found.)

The parents tried to find healing, but the damage was already done.

We also did some “family” therapy together, but I never really saw her as family. Honestly I say stepsister to stop any complaints about me saying dad’s wife’s daughter after all this time because I know people expect some kind of family unity.

Karma found a way of coming back to bite her stepsister.

Things have now turned for her and she’s been bullied really badly at school. I know and I don’t care at all. I don’t feel bad for her. To me, it’s a crappy person being treated the same way she treated me. I know she was young and it’s basically stopped (because she doesn’t want to be punished, not because she likes me or regrets it), but I just don’t care. I hate that we’re still related through marriage. Some photos of my stepsister were sent around school which caused a really big bullying incident last week and she locked herself in the girls bathroom.

And now her parents expect her to be there for her sister, although her sister never showed her the same kindness.

My stepmom made plans to talk with the principal and she and dad wanted me there as support for my stepsister but I didn’t go and they don’t like that I didn’t go. All weekend, we had these talks about how it would have been good to support my stepsister and how I know bullying and could be more empathetic.

She tells her did it’s just not possible.

I told my dad I can’t find it for her. That I just do not like her or think she can ever be someone I would help or support. They’re pretty ticked with me and the only reason they didn’t punish me is because of what happened before. AITA?

What goes around, comes around.

What did Reddit have to say?

After years of cruel torment, it may take professional help for the two girls to work out their differences.

Sometimes parents are beyond clueless. What an unreasonable thing to expect.

In this redditor’s mind, the parents deserve just as much of the blame in this.

The facts are plain and simple in this user’s eyes. She doesn’t owe her bully a thing.

Life has a funny way of flipping the script sometimes.

Her sister never showed her an ounce of kindness, so why should she be expected to be the bigger person?

You can’t rebuild bridges that were never there in the first place.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.