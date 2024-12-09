Here’s Why You Should Never Use the McDonald’s App If You Ever Want To Sue The Company

I gotta admit, I knew nothing about this, and it’s pretty alarming.

A TikTokker named James posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers against EVER using the McDonald’s app…and he offered some pretty compelling reasons.

James told viewers, “This is a PSA to never, ever use the McDonald’s app.”

He continued, “Doesn’t matter how much they entice you with a free Big Mac or free medium fries, don’t do it.”

James pointed out the recent E.coli breakout in McDonald’s food and said, “Now customers want to sue McDonald’s after they’ve been hospitalized for eating their Quarter Pounder.”

He added, “If you order through their app, you may not be able to do that because the terms and conditions of the app contain an arbitration agreement, a jury and class action lawsuit waiver, and limitations on McDonald’s liability.”

James continued, “What that means is, in the event that you have a dispute with McDonald’s, you must agree to resolve it exclusively by final and binding arbitration by jams, which is a business that provides dispute resolution services. So, no judge, no court, no jury.”

He added, “And the kicker is that arbitrators are not required to follow the law.”

Wow…

Check out what he had to say.

This is important info!

