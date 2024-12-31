A Late Neighbor’s Final Wish Left A Family With Puppies, So After Their Kid Got Attached The Parent Had A Difficult Choice To Make

The bond between humans and animals can form faster than anyone anticipates, but so can the challenges

AITA for not letting my son keep our late neighbor’s puppies? So basically, my neighbor passed two days ago. She battled with breast cancer for a couple of years and unfortunately succumbed to it. Earlier this year, her Dalmatian gave birth to a couple of mix (dachshund?) puppies. She sold all of them except two.

When she became worse, she asked us to take care of the two pups for her. I’m not a dog person, but I accepted and kept them for her.

Her son called last night to tell us the news and said he and his wife would take her Dalmatian. He also mentioned that we could keep the pups if we wanted or do whatever we wished with them.

The puppies are an extra cost I could afford, but I don’t want to. They’re still untrained and get up to mischief in the house, so I decided we’d just give them to a friend of mine who loves dogs.

The problem is, my son has grown awfully attached to them despite my constant reminders that they aren’t ours.

When I told him this morning that my friend was going to take them, he broke into tears and threw a temper tantrum.

He says he’ll take care of them all on his own and that I wouldn’t need to do anything, but he’s just 9. He can’t take care of them on his own, and what happens when we’re back to normal life? Who’s going to look after them? AITA for not letting him keep them?

This commenter seems to think their young son was bound to become attached to the dogs.

By just saying no and using adult logic on a child, this parent is potentially missing out on some pretty great benefits.

Perhaps there’s a way both parties can meet halfway.

This commenter thinks the situation is complicated and neither side deserves to be blamed for their feelings.

In the parent’s eyes, keeping the puppies without proper means would be an even greater disservice than parting ways with them.

Although Reddit seems to think they could have done a better job at meeting their son halfway.

