A Lawyer Said People Might Be Entitled To Some Money if They Bought AirPods. – ‘Apple had to design a new AirPod to fix the problem with Gen 2.’

It’s time for another class-action lawsuit alert!

This time it comes to us from a lawyer named Angela who talked to TikTok viewers about how they might be entitled to some money if they’ve purchased Apple AirPodPros.

Angela said that the class-action lawsuit claims that Apple’s first generation AirPod Pros had sound defects and that the company sold them to customers anyway.

She added that Apple knew about this defect but continued to sell them in later generations of AirPods, as well.

Angela said that the class-action lawsuit says that customers would not have paid a lot of money for the AirPods if they’d known the quality wasn’t up to par.

Customers first told Apple about the issues with the AirPods in October 2019, but the company still sold the defective goods until September 2022.

Angela told viewers, “Apple had to design a new AirPod to fix the problem with Gen 2, leaving Gen 1 buyers SOL [**** out of luck]. As a result, this lawsuit seeks to rep all buyers nationwide of AirPods Pro Gen 1.”

Look into it and see if you can get your hands on some Apple money!

