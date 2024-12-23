After Being Told She Couldn’t Have More Children, Her Father Suggested Getting A Dog To Cheer Her Up. So She Went Out And Got The Biggest One She Could Find And It Caused A Big Fight.
by Benjamin Cottrell
Parents often dream of big, bustling households full of siblings and laughter.
However, for this mother, life had other plans.
After sharing the news of her fertility struggles with her father, his insensitive suggestion sparked a revenge plot that ended up bringing joy to their lives in an unexpected way.
Read on for the full story!
Get a dog? Okay, I will.
My parents always wanted a big family, with lots of brothers and sisters for me.
Unfortunately, I was a miracle baby.
Their mother then got some sad news.
After many many doctors appointments and tests, my mom was finally given the news when I was around 8 years old that she wouldn’t be able to have any more children without major surgery.
Then came an insensitive suggestion from her father.
The news obviously devastated her.
While she was mourning, my other grandfather, who means well (but does not always think things through before they exit his mouth) decided to cheer my mom up by mentioning that she should “just get a dog”.
Yikes.
So she decided she was going to do just that!
Well, my mother decided, you know what, that’s a GREAT idea.
See, at the time, we still lived with my grandparents.
So my mom went out and found the biggest, most obnoxious breed she could find on short notice and brought him home.
It may have started as payback, but soon the dog captured all of their hearts.
She got a Black lab/Chow mix, and don’t worry – despite being a revenge dog, he was VERY well loved and possibly the best dog I’ve ever had.
It got grandpa to shut up, too.
Suffice to say, my grandfather was surprised and they got into a fight about it, at which point my mom reminded him that this is exactly what he told her to do.
He stopped bringing it up after that lol.
His comment may have initially led to some drama, but it all ended happily.
Redditors chime in with their two cents.
Apparently the dog from this story is somewhat of a rare breed.
Nothing heals a broken heart like a puppy.
Here’s to hoping pettiness runs in the family!
This commenter speaks lovingly about one of the dog breeds.
The grandfather may have barked up the wrong tree with his comment, but it seems like everything worked out in the end.
She got the last word – and the best furry companion anyone could ask for.
