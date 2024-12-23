After Enjoying The Costco Rotisserie Chicken For Years, This Customer Finally Looked At The Ingredient List And Vows To Never Buy It Again

Costco is a great company that offers some incredible deals to its shoppers.

One of their most iconic deals is the rotisserie chicken for $4.99, but TikToker @nicolekshaw9 discovered that this might not be a great thing to buy.

She decided to make a video about it to alert people to the potential issues with how healthy it is. She starts the video by saying, “Attention Costco shoppers. If you shop at Costco, you need to listen to this. I have been buying rotisserie chicken for my family, for my daughter, for quite some time now. $4.99, can’t beat.”

While that is undoubtedly a great deal, there are issues. She goes on, “But then recently I looked at the ingredients and I’m a little bit concerned.”

Chicken is supposed to be healthy, and this is great because it isn’t deep-fried, right? Maybe not.



She goes through a few of the ingredients that she doesn’t like, “There are about 10 ingredients on there and I’ll just fast forward to the ones I’m concerned about. Sodium phosphate. This is known to cause chronic kidney issues even in healthy people.”

I’ve seen that ingredient in lots of foods.



She goes through a number of different ingredients that she doesn’t like and finally wraps up the video saying, “I don’t care if they smell delicious. I’m going to make my own with all ingredients that I know are going into my chicken.”

It is usually best to cook at home, but honestly, those ingredients that she mentioned have been shown to be generally safe at low levels.

Of course, every shopper should look at the ingredient labels of everything they buy and decide what types of foods they want to consume.

Check out the full video here to see everything she was concerned about.

A home-cooked meal is almost always going to be best.

