Annoying Coworker Tried To Make Trouble For Him At Work, So He Tricked The Coworker Into Quitting His Job

Dealing with a rude coworker can test anyone’s patience, especially when they go out of their way to make your life miserable.

So, what would you do if you had the perfect chance to teach them a lesson they’d never forget? Would you take it?

In the following story, one employee has enough of a bad coworker. Here’s what he did to get revenge…

guy quit his job thinking he became rich I work for a construction company and we do remodeling on homes. We have a rule here that we get to keep anything we find hidden behind the walls. We hired this guy (we really needed a worker badly) who was a total jerk from day one. I’ve been working for this company for 5 years, and this guy has only been doing construction for 1 year after he got fired from his accounting job for getting a DUI.

After the new guy went snooping, OP hatched a plan for revenge.

Anyways..he would always make fun of my clothes and my accent, and one day, he went too far by telling my boss about my private Instagram account pics. He got on my phone and looked through my Instagram page, and showed my boss pictures of me smoking weed. ( little did he know that my boss is my friend from 8 years when we used to smoke together before we both quit)

I was so mad that he violated my privacy that I made a plan to screw him over.

He planned to get the new guy to quit.

He was the kind of guy who would always come in late and complain that trains or traffic were the reason he was always late. One day, I overheard him saying that if he won the lottery, he would quit his job for not getting the “respect” he deserved. (You have to earn your respect here.) So, I bought some fake gold coins online, put them in a metal box I found at the antique store, and waited for a chance to hide them in a wall. Luckily, I did not have to wait long.

Immediately, the guy quit his job.

The day he found the coins seemed like his best day ever. The first thing he did when he opened the box was call my boss a loser and quit immediately on the spot. He said,”Forget this place.. I’m rich.”… Lol.. Little did he know that that was the best day of my life. After he quit, my boss told us that he was going to fire him anyway for always showing up late. I wish I could see the look on his face when he finds out the gold coins are fake. It was the best $40 I spent in my life.

Too funny! That was one way to speed up the process because it sounds like he was destined to be gone either way.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this story.

