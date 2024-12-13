Bride Tried To Game The Venue’s Booking System, So She Was Left Without A Space For Her Wedding

When it comes to planning a wedding, booking a venue may be one of the biggest responsibilities.

Women turns up to pay for her wedding that we don’t have in the diary. Her wedding is tomorrow. A large part of my job is answering phones and dealing with people who want to hire our large function room. In our town, our room is one of very few places available to hold wedding receptions, birthday parties etc.

Booking a space doesn’t take much.

The process for hiring the room is quite simple. People ring up all the time and ask if the date they want is free. If it is, we place a hold on the date for 14 days. If we don’t hear back from them, it opens up to anyone else that wants it.

But the reserving party does have to jump through a few hoops.

If they do decide they want it, they have to come in for an appointment with either me or my boss. We go through the booking form and help them fill it in and explain the T&Cs with them. They then pay their deposit and the function gets written in the diary.

The rules are very clear and well-established when it comes to reserving the venue.

We don’t take deposits without a booking form and we don’t take booking forms without a deposit. You have to physically come in and hand both over. None of this can be done online; We don’t have a website.

But it would soon become obvious that not everyone reads the fine print.

Fast forward to this morning when bridezilla walks in with her mother. Bridezilla = B Mother of the Bride = MOB Me= Me. The conversation went like this: Me: Hi, can I help? B: I’m here to pay the deposit for my wedding. Me: Ok. Let me get you a form and we’ll go through it. What date did you book? B: Tomorrow

Uh oh.

The smile on my face dropped. We have a birthday party booked in tomorrow. There is no way she can have her wedding here tomorrow. Me: Tomorrow isn’t available. We already have a booking. MOB: You double booked? You’ll have to cancel the other booking.

The employee explains that this isn’t how it works.

Me: We haven’t double booked. If you haven’t filled a form in or paid a deposit then you haven’t booked the room. When did you ask about the date? MOB : Last July. I remember because we came in before we went for my birthday lunch. Me: We only hold the date for two weeks. Someone will have told you that at the time.

The bride thinks they should, of course, make an exception for her.

B: Yeah, but it’s a wedding. Me: The same rules apply. If you don’t fill in a form and pay the deposit within the two weeks we open it up to everyone else. Unfortunately someone else has booked the room. B: I did it all online Me: You did what online? B: Paid for the room. Me: Then why are you here today trying to pay for it now?

The bride freezes.

B: Uh…. Me: We don’t have a website, so you can’t do anything online. MOB: She can’t have the wedding here. Me: Nope, sorry.

Their next move surprised the employee even more.

They left. There was no shouting no anger at me. Nothing. She just casually shrugged her shoulders and walked away. I’m fully expecting the wedding party to turn up tomorrow all kitted out.

Looks like this wedding isn’t going off without a hitch.

The bride learned the hard way that day that taking shortcuts aren’t the best route – especially for such an important day.

This “I do” became a “no can do.”

