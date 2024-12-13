December 13, 2024 at 10:49 am

Chick-fil-A Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Size Of Her Chicken Wrap. – ‘I paid $15. Why, why, why?!’

by Matthew Gilligan

This is just…SAD!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and complained to viewers about the size of the Cool Wrap she got from a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

She told viewers, “I’m going to need to have a word with Chick-fil-A because what’s this?”

The TikTokker showed off her chicken wrap and it’s pretty clear she wasn’t impressed.

She said, “This isn’t even an average-size Peep,” referring to the popular candy.

The woman showed folks what the inside of the wrap looked like and said, “This is all bread.”

She added, “These used to be long. I paid $15. Why, why, why?!”

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person is annoyed by this…

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one person nailed it.

Looks a bit small to me…

