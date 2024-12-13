Content Creator Said A Social Media Dating Expert Has Been Faking Dates For Views And Likes. – ‘It’s kind of crazy that you cannot see what’s happening.’

I’m at the point now where I think that a lot of social media influencers are, well, pretty full of you-know-what.

It’s obvious that it’s a big money-maker for some of these folks to post about their personal lives, but are they really telling the truth?

According to a TikTokker named Pat, one popular dating expert isn’t exactly on the level with her viewers.

The text overlay to Pat’s video reads, “There’s a TikToker that is so obviously lying to y’all about their fictional dating life.”

Pat told viewers, “It’s kind of crazy that you cannot see what’s happening. They’re a troll.”

He continued, “The dates aren’t real. The people aren’t real. Can y’all not catch the way they are telling stories?”

Pat added, “These aren’t real dating stories. These things never happened. It’s just content.”

Say it ain’t so!

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker thinks they know who he’s talking about…

And another viewer had a guess, as well…

Is this really a big surprise…?

