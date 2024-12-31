Customer Opened Lotion Bottles In The Store To See What It Smelled Like, But Another Customer Told Her She Was Being Gross

Have you ever bought a scented lotion only to get home, open the lotion and realize you hate the scent?

That’s what the customer in today’s story was trying to avoid; however, another customer at the store didn’t like what the first customer was doing with the lotion bottles.

Let’s see why there was so much conflict…

AITA for smelling scented lotions in the store? I was in the store getting a few things the other day and was in the aisle with all the lotions. I wanted to get a new scented lotion, but wanted to know what the actual lotions smelled like. So I opened some of the lids to ones that sounded interesting and smelled the lotion. To clarify, all I did was open them just enough to get the smell, and I only touched the outside of the lotion bottle.

This person didn’t touch the lotion.

I did NOT try the lotion, stick my fingers/hands inside the bottle, stick my whole nose in or touch the lotion. Just opened it up, got a quick whiff, closed it back up and put it back on the shelf. If there was a seal, plastic or foil protecting the contents, I didn’t remove it. I just left it alone and moved on.

A customer thought opening the lotion was a bad idea.

But another shopper came down the aisle and saw I was opening a couple lotion bottles to smell them. She confronted me and said I shouldn’t do that, that it was gross, unhygienic and contaminated the contents. I explained to her that I was just opening the lotion a little to get an idea of the smell to see if I wanted to buy it….wasn’t actually testing it or touching the lotion. Just quickly smelling and putting it back.

The customer thought it was better to just buy the lotion.

She replied that it doesn’t matter, it’s still gross and I should just buy it first and see if I like it at home when I’m using it. I was like…lady, I’m not spending $9 on a bottle of lotion only to find out I don’t like it later. Her reply was basically that’s what happens when you try new things and it’s the risk I’d take and if I don’t like it, I know not to get it next time.

They eventually parted ways.

She kept calling it gross and talking to me like I was contaminating the lotion, spreading germs and it’s not nice for the next person who might want to get it. We started going in circles with our argument/debate so I just shook my head and left the aisle cause it wasn’t worth it to deal with her. So AITA for smelling lotions here?

I think it’s kinda gross.

If I were buying lotion, I’d rather buy one that hadn’t been opened.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

If the employees don’t think it’s a problem, the customers shouldn’t either.

Some people really do need to mind their own business.

