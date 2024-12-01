DoorDash Customer Warned People About A New Scam A Driver Tried To Pull On Her. – ‘Didn’t even try to complete my order.’

Will the scams ever end?!?!

The answer, unfortunately, is NO.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what she thinks is a new scam to look out for.

And this time, it’s on DoorDash.

She told viewers that she ordered a sunset lamp from DoorDash and the person who was supposed to deliver it to her called and said that the item was out of stock.

She told the DoorDash driver that she wanted a regular lamp if the sunset lamp wasn’t available and the driver then told her that he would ask the worker at the store if a regular lamp was available…if she would cancel her order.

The woman said this was an immediate red flag. The driver then messaged her that the lamp wasn’t available but she noticed that the driver wasn’t anywhere near the store when she checked the app.

She told viewers, “This dude just tried to screw me out of a sunset lamp and still get the money for it, which I think is ridiculous.”

The woman said she reported the driver to DoorDash and that a different driver found the sunset lamp she wanted at the store where she originally placed the order.

She said, “He just tried to scam me out of money and didn’t even try to complete my order. Thankfully, I didn’t cancel the order.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

These scams are out of control!

