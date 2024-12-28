Entitled Residents Cause Safety Hazard By Failing To Follow The City Rules, So The City Sends A Loud Truck To Solve The Problem At 6 A.M.

Some people really don’t believe the rules apply to them.

Good Morning! In my town, residents can rake leaves to the curb, and a truck comes around and vacuums them up. It’s free, but there are few rules.

The rules are seemingly simple…

We are asked to not rake up the leaves before the week our street is scheduled, and to keep them off the street. There have been few instances where a car parked on a pile of dry leaves and started a fire and leaves in the gutter will wash into the storm drains. They usually start their rounds at about 8 A.M., and my street isn’t scheduled for two more weeks, so I was surprised to hear the truck a few blocks away at 6 A.M.

I called the DPW to see if there had been change in the schedule. The guy in charge explained what happened. There is [a] cul-de-sac in my neighborhood with some residents who do not believe rules apply to them. They blow [their] leaves into the street.

To avoid the aforementioned safety problems, the town has to make a special trip to pick them up, which screws up the schedule for the rest of the town.

The residents have been asked to stop, but their attitude is that they shouldn’t have to wait for their turn. They can pretty much have their leaves collected on demand.

So the DPW sent their truck out at 6 A.M., parked in the middle of the street and ran the vacuum full blast for about 20 minutes until the sleepy residents came out to complain about the noise.

Look, the town did its job — bright and early, too! These residents deserved it.

