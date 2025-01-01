Guy Starts His Truck Remotely So It’s Nice And Warm For His Drive To His 7am Shift, But His Neighbor Cannot Cope With The Habit Any Longer

You’re finally getting to sleep, or enjoying a cosy night on the sofa and then BOOM!

A car with a loud aftermarket exhaust goes past and you’re suddenly bolt-upright, your heart pounding and all semblance of peace gone.

Luckily for most of us, this is a rare occurrence.

But for the neighbor in this story, it happens every day.

Read on to find out how he reacted.

AITA for starting my truck? I work a normal day shift (7am to 4pm). Each morning, as it has been below freezing, I remotely start my truck from inside the house to let it warm up before I drive to work. Apparently my neighbor, from the complaining I have heard through the window, works second shift and the sound of my truck warming up awakens him every morning.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how this situation escalated.

He has complained very impolitely about this twice now. I have never met him, and do not know him as I just moved in about six months ago. My truck does have an aftermarket exhaust on it, but I wouldn’t consider it “loud”. This is the first time anyone has ever complained about it. AITA?

If this guy’s truck is waking up his neighbor then yes, it is too loud.

It’s one thing starting it up and driving it away, but leaving it running while he gets ready for work?

Read on to find out what Reddit though to this.

This person was quite clear about their feelings.

While another Redditor had some sensible advice.

Meanwhile, this person made a great point about how loud this exhaust really must be.

Aftermarket exhausts are contentious: super cool for the minority, and highly irritating for everyone else.

His comfort in his toasty truck shouldn’t cost the rest of the neighborhood’s sleep!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.