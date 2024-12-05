He Let His Friends Hunt On His Land For Years, But Their Exclusion And Excuses Finally Made Him Say Enough Is Enough

Sometimes, friendships aren’t as genuine as they seem, especially when people only show up when they want something from you.

So, what would you do if your friends only came around to hunt on your land but never included you in their plans? Would you keep hanging out on their terms? Or would you speak up and distance yourself?

In the following article, one friend finds himself in this exact situation, and he’s tired of it. Here’s how it played out.

AITA for telling friends they can’t hunt on my property anymore? I constantly invite my “friends” to join me to go hunting or simply hang out. I’m usually told no, as a result of them being busy, and I’m told we will get together soon to do some fishing or something. On the other hand, I periodically see on social media that they’re all hanging out together, and I simply feel taken advantage of since they only seem to like me when I invite them hunting. I’m told that it’s because there’ll be drinking, and they just worry about me since I have dealt with drinking issues in the past.

Here’s where he put a stop to them hunting on his land.

But I can’t help but feel like there should be a chance to hang out with no drinking involved. Anyways I eventually had enough and told them that I did not want them coming to my land anymore. One guy thinks I’m simply overreacting and having a “***** fit.” Actaully, I’m just annoyed with the fact that they expect me to take them hunting, yet they can’t invite me to simply hang out. AITA?

Wow! Being left out by your friends is never a good feeling.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about his decision.

This person thinks he should find new friends.

Here’s someone else who thinks they are not his real friend.

Great point.

Agree! He needs to find real friends.

They don’t deserve to hunt there anymore. It’s good that he finally stood up for himself because they’re obviously only using him for what they can get.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.