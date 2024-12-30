Her Boyfriend’s Mom Gave Her Unwelcome Advice, And Now Her Boyfriend Thinks She Should Apologize To His Mom For How She Reacted To The Advice

Family dynamics are tough to navigate — especially with children involved.

Unasked for advice often doesn’t help.

See how this Redditor unleashes her fury on her mother-in-law after one comment about her child pushed her over the edge.

AITA for telling my boyfriend’s mom to mind her business? I (26) female have been dating my boyfriend Mark (29) for two years. His mom had came to our house right after a disagreement. We have a 3-month-old child who was sleeping.

And this new mother had a hard time hiding her emotions.

I admit I was giving short answers and slightly passive aggressive. For example, when he asked me for something, I put it on the opposite side of the coffee table, so he still had to stand up. His mom decided to come talk to me in the kitchen and tell me I should “let it go for the baby to not be in a hostile environment.”

The girlfriend’s reaction was big to say the least…

At that point, I lost it and told her to mind her business and to get out of my house. I told her the child is sleeping, and I’m human and have a right to feel emotions and that she can have her son visit her at her house since my home is so hostile.

After she left, she had told my boyfriend how upset she was at my reaction.

And the boyfriend is expecting OP to turn this behavior around.

He’s now mad at me for snapping on his mom. He wants me to apologize, but I don’t think I should have to but want an outside opinion. AITA?

Does Reddit agree with this newborn mother’s reaction? Or does she need to apologize?

Let’s read the comments below to find out.

People were pretty quick to call OP out.

They also noted the childish behavior had to change.

And, of course, they highlighted the importance of not raising a child in hostility.

Now might be a great time for therapy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.