Her Husband Snatched The Upgraded Business Seat On The Flight To Their Honeymoon, But Then He Forgot He Is Afraid Of Flying Alone And Asked Her To Tell Him Everything Would Be Okay

Arguing with your spouse over who gets this or that is never a good look.

A partnership requires mutual respect and consideration—the exact opposite of what happened in this situation, where this woman’s husband made a decision that hurt her feelings and then was hurt when she didn’t feel like catering to his needs.

Who is in the wrong?

Let’s find out.

AITA for ignoring my husband during our flight when he expressed anxiety over flying? I [33 year old female] recently married my husband [30 year old male] and we took a 3-hour flight to Mexico for our honeymoon. I fly a lot for my job, so I have racked up a lot of miles. My husband isn’t a big fan of flying, though he has gotten better and tends to just hold my hand and close his eyes during take-off and landing (mostly okay when in the air).

That sounds like a nice arrangement. But it would pose a problem soon.

When I booked our flights I requested to use my points if an upgrade to business class became available, but made it clear I only wanted this upgrade if two seats became available and then basically forgot about it. Then comes the day of our flight. I was so excited about this trip, I checked in online, all was going well, and then when we went to board the person scanning out boarding passes stopped us. She says it seems that my husband was upgraded to business class, but ONLY him, and asks if that is okay.

Her husband’s response caught her off guard…

I immediately said “no, we are on our honeymoon and would like to stay together”. But then my husband jumps in and says, “No it’s fine, I’ll go to business class!” I look at him in complete shock and he tells me that I fly all the time and have been in business class before, but he hasn’t. So he deserves a chance to experience it.

That would be valid, but it’s their honeymoon and he’s afraid of flying.

I see we are holding up the line, so I feel like I just need to agree and get on the plane. To say I am mad is an understatement. He is all smiles, taking his seat and I go back to my seat where they sit me next to an old woman with a baby on her lap where my husband should be sitting.

This would have been upsetting by itself, but things were about to come to a boiling point.

Within maybe 5-10 minutes of sitting there, trying to hold back tears because my husband left me alone on our flight during our honeymoon (and uses MY points for his upgrade no less), he starts to text me saying he feels anxiety over flying. I ignore the texts and stop looking at my phone.

What did he expect?

Within maybe an hour after we are in the air, he comes to the back of the plane to find me, offers me half of his business class breakfast and asks me why I was ignoring him. He also says that he was scared and needed me to tell him it’d be okay since I am such an experienced flyer. I told him maybe he should have thought about that before leaving me alone before our honeymoon even really began.

Yup!

He gets angry, tells me that this may be the only time he gets to fly business class and he was giving me half his breakfast to make up for it so I could at least be supportive of his genuine fear. I roll my eyes, and sarcastically say “thanks” and he goes back up to his seat.

That was not a nice start to their honeymoon or marriage.

When we landed I tried to just move on and forget about it so that we could just enjoy our honeymoon, but he guilt-tripped me about not comforting him via text before take-off. Now I am wondering if I am being unreasonable and should have just let him enjoy his time in business class and ensure him it’d be okay. So AITA?

Hopefully, they can laugh about this someday.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Is chivalry on life support?

