Her Landlady’s Grandchildren Are Visiting And Took Advantage Of A Tenant’s Kindness. Now She Thinks The Landlady Needs To Pay Her Back.

It helps if you can trust your roommates not to steal your things, but what about when your roommates are children?

In today’s story, a broke college student is renting a room from a lady whose grandchildren are visiting.

The problem is that the grandchildren are taking her things, and she can’t afford to buy new ones.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for asking my landlady to pay me for the ice cream her grandchildren ate and the notebook her grandchildren tore? For a little context, I am a student in my last year and I live off my savings so I don’t have much money. I rent a room near the university. In that place I live, the lady who rents it to me and 2 other university students, like this that only adults.

The landlady’s grandchildren are visiting.

What happened: this lady’s grandchildren are visiting. (They are 3 children between 7 and 2 years old). We normally leave the rooms with the door open because there are few of us and there is trust in the others in the house. Now with the children everywhere, I left the door closed (no key).

Something felt off…

I came back tired in the afternoon and felt that there was something out of place in my room, like that feeling that someone moved something and that person tried to make it look like it didn’t. I got a little nervous and asked my best friend (who rents another of the rooms) if he had come in, which he denied and I believed him. Then I saw a bookmark on the floor.

A special notebook was ruined.

I decided to see in the kitchen if there was anything of mine and I found under a table a notebook of mine (very special for me since it was a birthday gift years ago from my best friend) with a cute cat design. Now it was all dirty, torn and unusable. The lady who rents from me saw me almost crying because of it (I did feel stupid for crying but stationery is special to me and gifts even more so). She offered to pay for a new one but that one is discontinued…

Her ice-cream was gone.

I decided to rest, and after a while eating ice cream (which I bought as a luxury because my mother had sent me some money) and I NOTICED THAT THEY HAD EATEN ALL OF IT (1 liter of ice cream). Now, the lady doesn’t I don’t know that I noticed about the ice cream, but today I want to charge her for it, and go buy some notebook. I feel like it’s rude of me to charge for that, but I don’t have enough money and the fact that they eat my things and break my things makes me feel very frustrated… (and yes, today I left the door locked)

She should talk to the landlady about it.

Since she offered to buy her a new notebook, she probably wouldn’t have a problem buying her more ice-cream.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

She should definitely talk to the landlady.

The landlady will probably be happy to buy more ice-cream.

Here’s another vote for letting the landlady pay for ice-cream.

Here’s a suggestion about how to phrase the request to the landlady…

Maybe she can find the notebook on eBay.

The landlady probably doesn’t even know her grandkids ate the ice-cream.

Which is a problem all on its own.

