Her Uncle Mistakenly Thought His Packages Were Being Delivered At Her House Instead Of His, So She Tricked Him Into Opening One Of Her Packages

If you like to shop online, at one time or another, you might’ve had a package accidentally delivered to a neighbor’s house.

Would you harass the delivery driver if this happened?

In today’s story, an uncle who lives right next door to his niece thinks the delivery driver might be leaving packages at her house, and keeps bothering the driver.

So she decides to try to scare him off from harassing the delivery driver ever again.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

I taught my uncle to not harass delivery drivers To put it short and quick, my uncle is a complete waste of biomatter. We share a driveway. Recently, he’s gotten into the habit of harassing delivery drivers to see if he has any packages when they come to deliver packages to my house.

There’s no good reason for him to do this.

There’s no history of packages being delivered to us instead of him, though there is history of our packages going to him. We really just don’t know why he does it.

Well, today I had a bra delivered. As expected, he walked over and started harassing the driver to see if she had any packages for him.

The package was obviously not for him!

I gave him mine and let him borrow my pocket knife for him to open it. After a bit of convincing he finally did, and watching the realization spread across his face was priceless as he realized he was holding a red, lacy, front clasping bra for his 21 year old niece. I wish I’d had my camera out for it. He handed me back the bra and went back to his house. With luck he learned his lesson

He could just look at the name and address on the box and know it’s not for him.

He was stupid to actually open it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader loves her description of her uncle.

He still probably didn’t learn his lesson.

He learned not to mess with her!

This reader calls the niece a “double threat.”

Here’s another suggestion for revenge…

He seriously needs to leave the delivery driver alone!

They’re just doing their job, after all.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.