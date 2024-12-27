Here’s What The Largest Gathering Of Land Mammals Looks Like

There are many examples of animals gathering together for one reason or another throughout nature. Sometimes it is for mating, other times for feeding, and sometimes for other reasons.

This begs the question, what is the largest animal gathering on land?

While it is hard to give a certain answer since it will depend on how animals are counted and other factors, there is no doubt that one of the best contenders is going to be the “great migration,” which happens in the Serengeti each year.

During this migration, more than two million wildebeests travel in search of green grasses to eat.

By weight, it is certainly one of the largest gatherings of animals in the world. In addition to the migrating wildebeests, other herbivores also tag along.

Huge numbers of zebras, antelopes, and others travel nearby as they look for food and water.

Not surprisingly, when there are this many herbivores in one area, carnivores won’t be far behind. This means that lions, hyenas, and other predators are added to the massive group.

When these animals gather in such great numbers and move across the ground, the impact of their hooves can be felt from great distances away. This is made even more significant as the animals gather close together near a river or other water source.

While there are certainly other animal gatherings that are larger by sheer numbers, including gatherings of insects, birds, and sea life, this great migration is undoubtedly one of the most impressive to see due to the size of the animals.

I would love to see this massive migration someday.

