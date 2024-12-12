His Dad Picked A Fight With Him At A Restaurant, But Instead Of Getting Into It He Made Up An Excuse And Left

It’s not always easy to enjoy a family meal, but it’s especially difficult when it seems like one of your parents is trying to pick a fight with you.

AITA for leaving the dinner table? I was having dinner with my parents at a restaurant and we were enjoying our meal. Conversation followed the meal when my father asks me to take off my jacket so he can see my chest(I’m a dude). I was uncomfortable with the request at the time so I declined. There were other people around too. Whatever the reason, I said no.

He kept going at it trying to get me to take it off when I would repeatedly say no. Maybe 3 times. At that point he started getting a little angry, and I don’t remember what he was saying but I remember pleading, “please stop,” and “I don’t want to fight”.

It didn’t work, as he was totally in the mode to fight for some reason. I asserted that I’m allowed to say no and that he should just drop it. Then, I forgot what he said, but he said something in a way that there was no turning back. Like, “drop what?!” Which just totally conveyed the fact that he was acting on rage and ready to fight at a restaurant.

Faced with this ridiculous situation, I muttered that I needed to go and left. I’m proud of myself for that. If I was younger I definitely would have fought there.

When I saw them again, somehow my father talked my mother into saying that I ruined dinner. That me walking away was the ultimate wrong. I countered by saying that my father is the one who gave me no choice but to leave. I saw two options: fight or leave and I wasn’t going to fight at a restaurant. My father blames me and says that I ruined dinner and that I could have stayed and ignored him or suggested wrapping up dinner due to the sour mood. But that sounds like a load of bs victim blaming to me.

If he wanted to enjoy dinner he could have just taken no for an answer. Thoughts? Thanks for reading.

