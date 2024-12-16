His Manager Said He Wouldn’t Pay Him Overtime, So He Said “No Worries” Because He Wouldn’t Work Then

A lot of workers today know their rights and also have a low tolerance for being exploited by their employer.

It can make some decisions pretty straightforward.

At least it did in this story.

Check out how this worker responded to this situation.

NO paid over time ? No worries I have a mate who drives milk tankers from farm to farm and than drops the milk of at milk processing plant. He works under an award agreement with set pay conditions. They recently got a new manager.

And it wasn’t pleasant.

Recently they have been short staffed and each day they did about two hours overtime.

Come payday, my friend asks the boss where’s the overtime pay. He gets the reply ” we don’t pay overtime anymore.” My friend replies “Sure, but remember I don’t work for free.” The next day it comes knock off time and my friend is about an hour from the milk plant with a full load of milk. He pulls up the truck on highway and calls his boss.

But he knew what to do.

The conversation goes like this. Friend: Hey boss since you don’t pay overtime i have left the truck at this location with keys in it, see you tomorrow.” Boss: “What? you can’t do that.” Friend: Yeah, I can as you don’t pay overtime and I don’t work for free. So see you tomorrow.” Then he hung up. 30 seconds later, the Boss says, “We will pay you the overtime plus what we owe you if you get back in the truck” He says the new boss is much compliant these days.

Here is what folks are saying.

Definitely. Some people lie to get what they want.

This is literary.

He did seem surprised. I wonder why.

I appreciate that, too. Life is too short to let jerks get to you.

The beauty of being in demand!

I wonder if they were ever really cash-strapped.

Probably not.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.