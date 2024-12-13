His Mom Told Him He Had To Go Out To Dinner With Her And Her Partner, So He Walked Out Of His Mom’s House And Over To His Dad’s House

It can be hard to get along with family, but what can be even harder is getting along with the person who caused your parents’ divorce.

AITA for walking to my dad’s house instead of spending the day with my mom’s female partner? When I (15M) was 13 my mother (a bisexual woman) cheated on my dad with one of her female friends from college she reconnected with. My parents divorced, and my mom married her partner. I’m an only child and I live with my mom during the week. We’re quite close.

Her partner makes a lot of money. So much money that my mom thinks it doesn’t make sense for her to work, and she’s a stay at home mom. My relationship with my moms partner is tense. At first, I didn’t mind her.

Since my mom doesn’t work, her partner provides for her. As long as she provided for my mom and made her happy, I didn’t care. My mom provides for me with child support money from my dad.

Issues started quickly arising when my moms partner started intruding on my life. She tried to look through my laptop but couldn’t crack my password and demanded I open it for her. I refused. There was a massive argument, and my mom took my side which caused tension between my mom and her partner.

Next she started judging me for my eating habits and weight. She started making comments about how I’m “looking chubbier than usual” and should stop eating so much fast food. I literally eat what my mom cooks at home.

She also demands since it’s her house, I always keep my room clean and organized. I have no issue with this, she is right. What bugs me is that she will come into my room at like 6am and will yell at me while I’m asleep to start cleaning.

All this BS results in a lot of daily arguments between us. I’ve started going to my dad’s after school instead. This causes my mom to freak out and beg me to go home to her. I hate doing that but I love my mom and do it for her.

A few days ago, my mom sat me down with her partner and asked both of us if we could figure out a way to get along. A couple hours of discussion, and there was an agreement to try to be more respectful. Despite this, a lot of the same behavior keeps going on. And today, on the birthday of my mom’s partner, my mom asked if I was going to celebrate with them.

I thought about it and said no. My mom told me I don’t have a choice since her partner provides for her we both owe her basic decency and respect. She told me to get ready and dress nicely since we were going out to eat. I had a forget this moment so when my mom went to shower I decided to leave the house and walk to my dads place.

My mom freaks out and calls me. I don’t pick up, so she calls my dad and he tells her where I am. There is a huge argument between the two, and at the end of it my dad congratulated me on standing up to my mom and her partner despite being such a jerk to them. AITA?

