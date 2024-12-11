He Told His Doctor That Someone At Work Is Stealing His Lunch, So He Prescribed Him Laxatives To Get Hilarious Revenge

Stealing lunch? Unfortunately, it even happens to adults in the workplace.

In today’s story, one employee explains how he got revenge on a lunch thief with the help of his doctor.

See how the story plays out…

Lunch thief’s just desert Years ago, I had a lunch thief. About the 12th time complaining to HR about people stealing my lunch (mandatory reporting every 3rd or 4th instance) I was seething [that] not a thing was being done, and I still had to go buy something to eat.

I was [complaining] to my doctor at the yearly check-up, and he got a smile and said, “you’re constipated then?” I was dumb and said, “No, why.” [But] he wrote me a prescription for some holy laxative with instructions to “mix it in with your meal for maximum effect,” at which point I knew the plan.

I wish I could say they shat their pants but, no, they ate my sandwich with special avocado sauce. About an hour after lunch, I went to HR and reported two things: 1. My lunch was stolen again. And 2, my medication was stolen.

HR: “So you got hit by the lunch thief again, and your medicine was in the bag?” Me: “Yes, I have had some digestive problems, and my doctor prescribed a powerful laxative and advised me to mix it in with my mid-day meal.” HR (going white): You what?

Me (smiling): I mixed in a prescription-grade laxative with my food, per doctor’s orders. Well, being that stealing prescribed medication is a criminal offense, the police were called and found the lead man from a department over absolutely pooping his brains out.

He was furious and accused me of poisoning his food. I asked, “At which point did you get the idea that food was for you?” I continued, “Furthermore, now I no longer have my medication I was prescribed for my condition.” It was about this time he knew he shut his mouth until he got a lawyer, or so I’m told (small town).

One of my buddies from high school took his position. I can make and eat my hoagies, and I have no clue where Lunch Thief went after his fines and community service.

What revenge! Not only was it uncomfortable for the lunch thief, but he also lost his job!

That theft was not worth the consequence paid!

