Hotel Guest Submitted A Long List Of Complaints And Demanded A Full Refund, But The Guest Relations Representative Disproved It All And Denied The Refund

Scammer thought she had a foolproof plan for a free vacation … But she paid for it in the end! I will always remember this wanna-be scam artist. I was working Corporate Guest Relations and I received a VERY long email from a guest about their stay at our Resort property in Mexico. This was a very nice All-Inclusive Beachfront Resort. She put a lot of effort into the email, which was basically a day-by-diary of her 8 night stay, listing every possible complaint someone could come up with, along with a huge collection of pictures as ‘evidence’.

It was several pages long, and it looked something like this: Day 1: The shuttle driver was rude. We had to wait 30 minutes to checked in. The view is horrible, we can’t see the Ocean. The sheets were dirty (picture attached). The A/C is so loud I can’t sleep. There is a crack in the sidewalk outside our room (picture attached). My dinner was cold and there wasn’t any salt/pepper on the table. The shower has no water pressure. Day 2: We had breakfast at ___ and they were out of pancakes. My daughter’s favorite cereal ___ wasn’t available. There were loud children playing in the pool all day. There is a light out on the pathway (picture attached). I called the front desk to ask for more towels and no one answered. I think Housekeeping took money out of my purse. The chairs in the lobby are uncomfortable. One of the electrical plugs in my room doesn’t work.

Imagine a list with 100 more things from her 8 night stay, every department from FD, Housekeeping, Maintenance, ect. Now, some of the complaints seemed plausible, but really, who spends their entire vacation making a log of everything they think is wrong with a Resort? Especially a Hotel we get very little complaints about. So I contacted the FOM to discuss the guest, assuming the FD system (which I cannot access) would have all the logs from this woman’s complaints (the Hotel logs EVERYTHING). But there was nothing there.

The guest never complained during her stay.

In fact, the entire time she was at the Hotel she never voiced any complaints. She merely logged them in her little “complaint diary” and went about her business. Many of her issues were extremely petty, for example the “crack in the sidewalk” was about 3 inches long and was flat on both sides. It wasn’t a tripping hazard, just a small crack. The light out in the path… even in the picture I could see that the area was still very well lit because they have lights everywhere in that area.

Her room didn’t have an Ocean view because she booked a Courtyard view. The picture of dirty sheets showed one tiny little black spot in the corner, like if you tapped the sheet with the tip of a pen or fine marker. It took 30 minutes to check-in because she showed up 3 hours early and they had to get a room ready. The shower in her room was fine and the A/C unit was not loud at all.

We looked into everything, talked to all of the department heads, and had the room she stayed in fully inspected. While the list made it seem like she had a horrible stay, there really wasn’t any substance behind her complaints. So, since this all seemed a bit fishy to everyone, I called the guest and spoke with her about her complaints. I told her that I had been in contact with the Hotel and we couldn’t find any record of her complaints, and I inquired who at the Hotel she had spoken with while she was there… and she admitted, no one. I gave her my apologies and suggested that next time she should express her complaints while on property, so they can be immediately addressed. For example Housekeeping would have been happy to change out the “dirty sheets”, etc etc.

Keep in mind she was there for 8 nights, at an all-inclusive resort with 7 different restaurants, 4 bars, multiple pools, etc. She probably never left the Hotel, but never said a word about all the problems she was having. Note: 100% of the employees speak English, it’s a requirement because this is an American Hotel chain. So, in the name of Customer Service, I tell her that we would like an opportunity to make this right, and offered her 3 FREE nights to come back in the future.

Nope, that’s not good enough, she wants a FULL refund ($6,500) and nothing less. I told her that I would discuss and get back to her. The next day I inform her that the Hotel would not offer a refund, but they were willing to add in another night, so now that’s 4 free nights. Nope, unacceptable, she continues to demand a full refund.

We went back and forth. She wanted my manager, who then told her the same thing. The guest hung up on my boss after things got a bit heated. A few days later she calls again and wants to know the status of her refund. Ummmm, how do you give someone a status on something that’s never going to happen?

She says she’s going to contact Corporate. I roll my eyes and explain to her (again) that I am the Corporate Guest Relations Coordinator. I am Corporate. I spent forever on the phone talking with this woman, who just refused to accept the free nights and was bent on getting her money back. She just kept going back to her list … “Well what about ___? What are you going to about _____?”. I wouldn’t budge. It is 4 free future nights or nothing lady.

Then, the unimaginable happened. In all my years of Customer Service, I have never EVER had a scammer resort to telling the TRUTH. When she finally realized she wasn’t getting a refund, she cried, “I can’t afford to pay for this, I don’t have the money! I don’t know what to do… you have to help me!” I was like, “You… can’t afford to pay? Weren’t you planning on paying for your stay when you made the reservation? It’s not like we are charging you more than you agreed to …and we are still offering you free nights for your next visit…”

She responded (completely broken and weeping), “I didn’t think I would have to pay!! I thought I would get my money back! I don’t know what I’m going to do… Please… you have to help me… I can’t pay for this… I’ve got kids … please… you’ve got to do something to help me out… I need you to give me a refund. I don’t know what I’m going to do if I can’t get that money back… I can’t pay for this…” Did this woman just admit she planned all this, thinking she was just going to complain her way into a $6,500 refund? Yes, yes she did just say that. Me: “Ma’am, I’m sorry, but there is nothing I can do.”

Guest (who now sounds like she is having a panic attack): “I’ve got to get that money back, I’ve got to do something… you’ve got to help me out here… I don’t know what else to do … I don’t have the money…I can’t pay for this…” Me: “Ma’am, you should have thought about that before you went on a vacation you couldn’t afford.” (Yea, I shouldn’t have said this, but I was just DONE with this woman, she had wasted enough of my time already, not to mention all the people at the Hotel who looked into her entire list of complaints). She cried some more, then she resorted to screaming so I hung up on her.

Everything was noted. All my calls are recorded so I went ahead and attached that file. She did send some hate mail to our Corporate offices, but due to the fact that I had a RECORDING of her admitting she was trying to scam us, they ignored her letters. Oh, and her “frequent guest” membership was flagged as being banned from all properties. We did not send her the free night certificates either.

