‘How does this keep happening?’ – A Remote Worker Saw His Boss Doing Something Creepu On A Zoom Call

Well, this is odd…

A man named Nick posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about what happened when things went sideways on a Zoom call with his boss.

Nick told viewers, “My boss accidentally left our Zoom meeting running. And this is just a public service announcement for anybody that uses technology: Close or end any communication with another person before you decide to do anything else in your day, or else you might end up like me.”

He continued, “I left the meeting like two minutes early, okay? I turned my camera off. I picked up food. I came back, and when I sat down on my laptop to watch a YouTube video because I usually like to watch YouTube while I eat, I noticed that my light was still, like, flashing green-red, meaning that the camera’s live.”

Nick continued, “So I go to go close out of the Zoom app, and what do I see? I see my boss still on camera in the far portion of his office, laying on the ground with his toes out. And there was a stranger, stranger to me, it wasn’t his wife, and she was rubbing peanut butter on them.”

He added, “And so I don’t know if I’m gonna get fired or if I’m gonna have a job forever. How does this keep happening?”

Here’s the video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual nailed it.

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

I don’t think he’ll look at his boss the same way again…EVER.