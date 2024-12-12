December 12, 2024 at 4:49 pm

KFC Customer Said The Restaurant Is Getting Stingy With Its Side Items. – ‘How is this corn supposed to feed four people?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kateeespinoza

KFC…you’re being watched.

A TikTokker named Katee posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why she’s not too happy with KFC right now because of the size of their side items.

Source: TikTok

Kate showed viewers the side items she got with her meal and said, “When did KFC get so stingy with their mashed potatoes with their bucket? How is this corn supposed to feed four people?”

Source: TikTok

The caption to her video reads, “KFC, what lol. I just want to know how this considered a large side.”

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@kateeespinoza

Kfc what lol i just want to know how this considered a large side 😅 and before you say two equals one. I asked for mash instead if mac kfc kfcsucks stingy mashedpotatoes viral fyp

♬ original sound – Katee Espinoza

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker is over KFC.

Source: TikTok

And one viewer doesn’t deal with KFC anymore.

Source: TikTok

They just keep getting smaller and smaller…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter