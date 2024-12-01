Learning How To Properly Train A Service Dog Is A Lot Of Work, So This Owner Put Out A Video Identifying Her Biggest Mistakes

Training a dog takes a lot of work, and it is even more demanding when you are training a dog to be a service animal.

TikToker @papitheservicepug is learning as she trains her dog and is offering some helpful tips.

After introducing the video, she starts right off by saying, “Number One is not doing proper research and bringing him into not pet-friendly places before he was fully ready.”

This one seems obvious. I hate it when untrained dogs are brought into restaurants or supermarkets.

She lists rushing through basic obedience training as number two, then goes on to say, “Number three, using training tools without knowing how or when to properly use them.”

This is an important tip as you need to learn to use any tool properly.



Her fourth mistake was buying an expensive course. She talks about her fifth, which was, “And lastly number five. I did not prioritize fun or play time.”

This is a good one that will apply to service dogs or any pet dog.



She wraps up this helpful video by saying, “You live, you learn, and I did more research, I educated myself.”

That is great. The more you learn, the better you will be in the future.

Service dogs are very helpful to the people they are assigned to.

Take a look at the full video to see how it goes and to enjoy her cute pug.

Here are a few comments from this fun video.

This person congratulates the TikToker for always learning.



Here is another person training a service dog.



This person is thinking about getting into training a service dog.

Training a service dog properly takes a lot of hard work.

Probably more than most people realize!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.