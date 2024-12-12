Little Caesars Customer Shared How He Saved Money By Making A Pizza Out Of Something Cheaper. – ‘I’m telling you, it’s a game changer.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Ahhh, Little Caesars…
I remember it well from my youth, but I have to admit that it’s been a while since I got a pizza from there.
But I might have to give it a shot soon after watching this video from a TikTokker named Danny. He talked to viewers about a Little Caesars hack that he thinks can’t miss.
Danny said that he gets cheaper pizzas at Little Caesars by ordering the chain’s Slices-N-Stix option, which he customizes.
Danny said, “But you ask for no slices, all sticks, and can add whatever toppings.”
He added, “It’s still $7.99. I’m telling you, it’s a game changer.”
Give it a shot!
Take a look at the video.
Your pizza game is about to get a shake-up!
