Little Caesars Customer Shared How He Saved Money By Making A Pizza Out Of Something Cheaper. – ‘I’m telling you, it’s a game changer.’

Ahhh, Little Caesars…

I remember it well from my youth, but I have to admit that it’s been a while since I got a pizza from there.

But I might have to give it a shot soon after watching this video from a TikTokker named Danny. He talked to viewers about a Little Caesars hack that he thinks can’t miss.

Danny said that he gets cheaper pizzas at Little Caesars by ordering the chain’s Slices-N-Stix option, which he customizes.

Danny said, “But you ask for no slices, all sticks, and can add whatever toppings.”

He added, “It’s still $7.99. I’m telling you, it’s a game changer.”

Give it a shot!

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer isn’t a fan…

Another TikTokker had some questions.

And one viewer spoke up.

Your pizza game is about to get a shake-up!

