December 4, 2024 at 6:49 pm

Lowe’s Customer Got Tired Of Waiting For Help So He Decided To Cut His Plexiglass Himself

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mysticmakery9

This is a real example of doing it yourself!

A man showed TikTok viewers what happened after he got tired of waiting around for help at a Lowe’s store.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on his video reads, “After waiting 30 minutes for a Lowe’s customer to cut a piece of plexiglass, you do it yourself.”

Source: TikTok

The video description says that the man did indeed wait 30 minutes before he decided to take matters into his own hands.

That’s how it’s done, folks!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@mysticmakery9

After waiting 30 minutes on a employee at Lowes, you just do it yourself. #lowes #doityourself

♬ Fine, I’ll Do It Myself – İzmir

Here’s what people said on TikTok.

One viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Go ahead and do it yourself!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter