Man Buys Tickets To Cycling Event So He Can Have Rare Alone Time With His Dad, But His Mom Has Other Ideas

AITA for not letting my dad give his ticket to my brother? My brother (28) and I (32) don’t have a good relationship. He treated me terribly during a difficult time in my life and hasn’t apologized or shown any remorse. Despite this, I decided to forgive him for the sake of my parents and to keep the peace in the family. I’ve made it clear that I’m not looking for a closer relationship with him, but I’ll show up to family events if invited. Fast forward to late December: there’s a big cycling event happening, which my dad and I were both interested in attending since it’s one of the few things we share a passion for. I thought it would be nice to go together, so I called him. He was excited, and I bought two tickets.

Then my mom found out and totally freaked out because my brother, who lives abroad, might be in the country that day. She was worried it would be “unfair” to him if my dad and I spent time together without him. My dad, however, didn’t even know if my brother would be home that day. Meanwhile, the tickets sold out, so I told my mom I couldn’t get any more. I was relieved and thought I had saved myself from a fight about not wanting to go with him. But my mom was really upset and called it “a horrible situation.” I told her I didn’t think she should be acting this way over me simply inviting my dad to a cycling event.

Last night (14 days later), my dad called to tell me he was planning to offer my ticket to my brother since he thought it would make things easier. He doesn’t know if my brother is in the country at that date or whether my brother is even interested in attending, but he would offer him the ticket anyway. I told him I didn’t think that was right and that I wasn’t going to any sports event with my brother. If it’s such a big deal that I invited my dad to this event, then he could just stay home. I’m really heartbroken by this. I feel like I made a huge sacrifice by forgiving my brother, but it’s never good enough. They always demand more and now I can’t even invite my father to an event. I don’t want my dad to give his ticket to my brother, and I’m standing my ground on this. AITA?

