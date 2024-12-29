Man Was Kicked Out Of A Party By A Female Student Who Was A Year Behind Him, And 8 Years Later He Did The Same Thing To Her At A Reunion Party

Some people never forget the bad things that were done to them and the people who did these things.

This man was kicked out of a party during his University years by a female student who was a year behind him.

Fast forward to eight years later, and they meet again at a reunion party. How will they treat each other this time?

Petty revenge When I was at my second year of University, my buddy managed an apartment building. Some of his tenants were having a party and invited him, and he invited me. I was from a smaller city, about 75 miles away from Minneapolis.

I recognized some of the people hosting the party as being from my hometown. They were a year behind me and not in the same social group. But whatever… It’s university, right? I could tell that this one particular woman was the ringleader, and the others were all dudes, all of whom I recognized.

So, my friend steps out to get something from his apartment, and she tells her friends to kick me out of the party. To clarify, I never said a word to any of these people in my life, and vise versa. I was in the stoner group, and they were whatever they were. I didn’t mention it to my friend. I just let it slide.

Fast forward eight years, I’m back home at my 10-year reunion, having a good time. And I see the queen bee at my reunion. When she walks off and is alone for a bit, I walk over. And say, “Hey, I don’t know if you remember me, but you kicked me out of a party once for basically no reason. Do you remember that?”

She said she had problems with alcohol and apologized. I said, “Yeah, I know you were in the class behind me by a year. And I don’t really think you belong here because this isn’t your class and I think YOU should leave!” She broke down at that point and probably accepted what a horrible person she was to me. I don’t know if she changed or not, but revenge was a dish served cold that day.

Sometimes, the best revenge you can do is the same nasty thing they did to you.

