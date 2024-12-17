Roommate Bullied Her But Begged For A Connection To Her Sister’s Sorority, So She Made Sure The Mean Girl Never Got Into The Chapter

Roommate drama is practically a rite of passage in college, but sometimes it goes beyond petty arguments.

After a heated confrontation with her roommate, she discovered she had some unexpected leverage to turn the tables and make sure she could never join the sorority of her dreams.

Read on for the whole story!

My college roommate never got to join the sorority she wanted to join. So my senior year of college, I had the worst roommate problems. To set the scene, we were in a small room and had to share a desk. No biggie — I did my homework on my bed most of the time anyway. We had small spats here and there but nothing too big.

One day, their relationship really blew up.

One day, I tossed my scarf on the desk, and it landed on her side. I genuinely didn’t notice, so I didn’t move it to my side of the desk. I returned to the dorm to find all of my things on the floor and her on the phone with her mom. She was calling me everything but a child of God and was threatening to fight me. I just laughed and said I’d sue her for assault. She called me a weak *****, and in that moment, I concocted my plan.

It turns out, she had quite a bit of leverage over her roommate.

You see, she wanted to be in the sorority that my younger sister was in. And my sister was that girl to know. She was gorgeous, smart, funny, and VERY involved with her chapter. My roommate had been begging me to connect her with my sister, but I knew the process, and that wasn’t what she was supposed to do.

This is usually strictly forbidden.

If you know anything about Greek organizations, you’re supposed to be incredibly discreet and not tell anyone you’re interested in joining. So I asked my sister for the number of her sorority president. She didn’t know why, but she passed it along anyway.

So she goes on to rat her roommate out.

I proceeded to tell the president ALLLLLLLL about this girl. I explained how she had been telling a lot of people that she’d be crossing soon and how excited she was to join the organization. The girl never did cross the chapter at our undergraduate university.

The revenge still gives her satisfaction, even to this day!

As far as I know, she hasn’t crossed in a graduate chapter either. (For context, Black Greek organizations allow graduates to join as well.) She may one day join that organization, but she’ll never, ever be in that particular chapter. And I get so much glee from this, almost seven years later.

The best kind of revenge leaves the victim none the wiser!

What did Reddit have to say?

This roommate should have thought twice before messing with the wrong person!

The outsized impact of Greek life is felt across many universities.

If her roommate had gotten in, it would have meant she was out of her hair!

This commenter seems to know exactly the sorority the author is talking about!

Looks like the sorority chapter of this roommate’s life was over before it even began!

The satisfaction of great revenge can last a lifetime!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.