Montana Man Sentenced To Six Months In Prison For Cloning And Selectively Breeding Massive Sheep For Game Hunting

Cloning animals is a difficult subject because while the science has developed to the point where it is possible, the ethical and biological issues have not yet been fully worked through.

One Montana man decided to ignore the current laws when he began breeding and cloning massive sheep for profit.

Arthur Schubarth, 81, had been creating genetic hybrids of Marco Polo argali sheep, which are the largest breed in the world.

He did this using body tissue from sheep that can weigh over 300 pounds. These sheep can be four feet tall and have horns that can be over five feet.

For several years he engaged in selective breeding to, Schubarth was able to create massive sheep that he was then able to sell to big game hunters.

In addition, he would sell both the sheep and their seamen to other breeders.

For these actions, he was arrested on two felony violations of the Lacey Act, for which he was later convicted and sentenced to six months in prison and over $24,000 in fines.

Todd Kimm, who is the assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s Environmental and Natural Resources Division released a statement, saying:

“His actions threatened Montana’s native wildlife species for no other reason than he and his co-conspirators wanted to make more money.”

In addition to the ethical concerns related to this case, the prosecuting agencies acted to protect the surrounding environment and wildlife. Two of the cloned sheep were confirmed to have died from a chronic wasting disease known as Johne’s disease. This is a condition that can spread directly between animals or environmental contact, making it very dangerous.

In the statement, Edward Grace, the assistant director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement said:

“This case exemplifies the serious threat that wildlife trafficking poses to our native species and ecosystems. Mr. Schubarth’s actions not only violated multiple laws designed to protect wildlife, but also risked introducing diseases and compromising the genetic integrity of our wild sheep populations.”

Schubarth pled guilty to the charges and was facing up to $250,000 in fines as well as 5 years in prison, though the actual punishment was much less severe. As of now, there is no word on whether the people he sold these sheep to or other breeders, will be facing charges.

