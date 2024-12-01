NASA Awards $2 Million In Funding For Research Into Growing Mushrooms On The Moon In Hopes They Can Be Used To Make Bricks For A Future Lunar Base

Creating a base on the moon is the dream of many scientists and space enthusiasts around the world. This type of permanent structure would potentially provide many benefits both scientifically and commercially and would be a major step toward truly having the ability to survive on multiple stellar objects.

Of course, there are a lot of difficulties with building a moon base. One of the biggest obstacles is being able to transport building materials to the moon. Building materials are notoriously heavy, and when it comes to launching something from Earth to space, weight is a major factor.

According to a recent publication from Al Jazeera, however, it sounds like NASA is considering an alternative option that has a lot of potential.

They reported that NASA has awarded a $2 million contract to a group that is studying and developing the use of fungi on the moon, which can be used for building structures.

The fungal spores would be brought to the moon and placed in a relatively simple temporary structure. This structure would be inflatable and contain water, fungal spores, and algae. Once deployed, the fungi would grow and mature very quickly along the structure material. Over time, it would then harden into a shell that could provide a safe place for people to stay.

In early tests, it is reported that the fungi can grow in this environment and will reach maturity in as little as one or two months. The other materials needed including water and regolith are already available in some areas of the moon, which dramatically reduces the weight that needs to be brought to the moon for this project.

Bricks can be made using the fungi and the local materials. Interestingly, bricks made in this way also have the ability to deflect most of the sun’s radiation, which is essential for a long-term base on the moon. They could also provide insulation to help manage temperatures in the base and offer other important benefits.

While there is not currently a planned mission to bring fungal spores to the moon, this grant will allow additional testing and experimentation to prove what the experts already suspect.

That this is not just a viable way to establish life on the moon, but to begin the process of building permanent structures.

A building made out of mushrooms on the moon? I’m in!

