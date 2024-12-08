Ninja Cremi Owner Said The Device Caught Fire While She Was Cooking

We can’t have anything anymore, can we?!?!

Because, apparently, you never know when things are going to literally catch on fire…

A woman named Bristyl posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things escalated quickly when it came to her Ninja Creami device.

The video shows a bright red light in the device and Bristyl said, “Um, I think the Creami’s on ******* fire!”

She added, “I don’t know what the **** to do right now.”

Bristyl put her hand on the device and said, “Yeah, that’s hot.”

Let’s just say that this Ninja Creami was not in good shape…

Yikes!

Check out the video.

Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This viewer said this is nothing new…

Another individual has been there.

And one TikTokker chimed in.

That doesn’t seem safe…

