Onlookers Gathered To Enjoy A Neighborhood Show, But When An Angry Neighbor Complained About The Noise, The Drummer Gave Him An Earful

Casual backyard gigs are all about keeping things chill and fun, but the noise doesn’t always strike a chord with everyone.

When a grouchy neighbor complains and tries to shut down the show, one drummer decided to show off his skills in his most raucous finale yet.

Read on for the whole story!

Music too loud? Enjoy more of it! I was playing a small gig with my band at a birthday party on Sunday. Think 15 people in the audience. We played outside in a small garden, so we didn’t turn our amplifiers too high.

Most of the neighbors enjoyed the show and happily joined the crowd.

Almost as soon as we started, some of the neighbours came out and over the join the party, so I guess we were quite good 🙂 We played for over an hour, mostly rock, from 4pm to just after 5pm and it was really great.

But not everyone in the neighborhood was pleased.

Well, after we had just finished our last song, another neighbour came and complained about the music. There was a small screaming match between that neighbour and the homeowner, in which the homeowner said that the concert had even been registered at the police, so the angry neighbour couldn’t do much.

So the drummer decided to dedicate a drum solo just to him.

However, as I said, we had just finished our last song. I guess to avoid giving that angry neighbour the feeling of victory, the homeowner asked our drummer to do a drum solo. And boy did he deliver. He was completely let loose and played for five minutes straight, showing of his skill and giving the neighbour an earful of that “awful” music. I hope it wasn’t too loud 😉

The drummer drowned out the neighbors complaints quite beautifully.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter sees both sides, but still, being a good neighbor means being tolerant – at least within the confines of local permits.

This user thinks that if the neighbors had been better informed, they would have been more amenable to the noise.

The show may have rocked, but bugging your neighbors didn’t.

As always, context matters.

No one can hear you complain over a killer drum solo.

The neighbor learned that day that you can’t silence the sound of rock ‘n’ roll, baby!

